Writers Circle

Local writers that would like to interact with other writers are
invited to attend the Livingston County Library’s first Local
Writers’ Meeting. It will be held Thursday, June 29 th , at 6:00 pm.
Kirsten Mouton from the Library says at the recent Local Author
Symposium panel discussion, it became apparent that we have a
lot of writers in our community, at all levels of writing and
publishing, with no outlet to get together and discuss common
issues. This meeting is a chance for writers to meet and share
ideas, ask questions, troubleshoot problems, get started, or get
finished. This is for all genres and experience levels.
Participation will determine of this may become a regular meeting.
For questions about this program, please call the library at 660-
646-0547.