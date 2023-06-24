Writers Circle

Local writers that would like to interact with other writers are

invited to attend the Livingston County Library’s first Local

Writers’ Meeting. It will be held Thursday, June 29 th , at 6:00 pm.

Kirsten Mouton from the Library says at the recent Local Author

Symposium panel discussion, it became apparent that we have a

lot of writers in our community, at all levels of writing and

publishing, with no outlet to get together and discuss common

issues. This meeting is a chance for writers to meet and share

ideas, ask questions, troubleshoot problems, get started, or get

finished. This is for all genres and experience levels.

Participation will determine of this may become a regular meeting.

For questions about this program, please call the library at 660-

646-0547.