The Livingston County Fair officially kicks off Sunday with public events at the Litton Ag Center.

Prior to the official start, events include:

Archery Contest – Wednesday, July 5th 6:00 pm at the Ag Center Archery range

Small Bore Shoot – Thursday, July 6th at 6:00 pm at the Beck Farm

Shot Gun shoot is Sunday

Sunday afternoon, events open to the public a the Litton Ag Center include:

1:00 pm – Dress Review

5:00 pm – Shoot Sports Awards, Contest Day Awards, Fair Royalty