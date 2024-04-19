Chillicothe FFA State Convention Awards

The Chillicothe FFA has received several awards at the State Convention. First Place awards include:

Conducting Meetings – 1st – Dawson Baxter, Bryleigh Gillespie, Landry Marsh, Howie Donoho, Max Probasco, Lydia Bonderer, Hope Donoho, and Abby Marshall

Agriscience – Plant Systems Div 4 – 1st place – Charley Peniston and Kelly Hopper

Proficiency Agricultural Sales – Entrepreneurship – 1st Place – Cole Judy

Ag Sales Entrepreneurship Proficiency – 1st Place – Cole Judy

Washington Leadership Conference Scholarship Recipient – Harlee Beck

