A motorcycle crash in Daviess County Saturday afternoon left a Hamilton woman with serious injuries. State Troopers report 45-year-old Emilia R. Galbraith of Hamilton was taken to Mosiac Life Care in St. Joseph following the crash at about 12:05 pm. According to the report, Galbraith was northbound on Route DD and did not make it through a curve, running off the east side of the road and the motorcycle overturned and she was ejected. She was wearing a helmet.

