Ludlow Sidewalk Project Complete – Wheeling Is Next

The ADA Sidewalk Project in Ludlow is complete.  The Missouri Department of Transportation says the contractor, BRS Construction, completed the project Monday.  They will now move on to the community of Wheeling.

The contractor plans to begin construction on Route B in Wheeling in late May.   The final part of the contract is on Route K in Chula.

Lane closures will be necessary throughout the project. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and follow all traffic control, flaggers, signs, and barricades.

All vehicles and personal property will need to be removed from the work area prior to start of construction.

