Senior Activities For Chillicothe High School

Chillicothe High School seniors will be busy over the next 10 days as they prepare for Graduation. CHS Principal Dan Nagel says Friday begins with the Senior Breakfast, put on by the senior moms. At Noon is the annual Senior Awards Assembly. Mr Nagel says this is an important event.

The Senior Awards will include grants and scholarships that could total more than a million dollars.

Nagel says next Wednesday is Senior Professional Development Day. Providing lessons on life skills, from changing a tire to renting a home.

May 9th the seniors will have the Senior Parade at Chillicothe Elementary School.

The seniors parade through the halls in their Cap & Gown for the younger students.

At 7:00 pm is the Baccalaureate at the PAC.

Graduation will be held Sunday, May 12th at 3:00 pm in the CHS Gymnasium. Nagel says doors will open at 2:00, and seating in the Gym is on a first come basis. Overflow seating with a live stream of Graduation will be available in the PAC.

Share this:

Tweet

