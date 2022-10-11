Chillicothe Girls Golf Places 5th In Districts; 2 Golfers Qualify For States

The Chillicothe Girls Golf team finished 5th in the District meet at the Moila Golf Course in St. Joe on Monday. The Lady Hornets finished with a team score of 436, and had two golfers qualify for States.

Izzie Montgomery received 5th place with a score of 95, which also places her on the All-District Team. Skylar Powers received a score of 101 (which places her in the top 12 after removal of the top 2 team individual scores). Both Montgomery and Powers will be advancing to the State Golf tournament in Boliver, Missouri on October 17th and 18th.

Maryville finished 1st as a team by shooting a 377 team score, led by Cailyn Dawn Auffert and Lauren Jaster. Auffert finished 1st overall with an 87 and Jaster finished 3rd with a 90.

Share this: Tweet



