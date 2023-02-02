Congratulations to the winners of the Wish Lists from KCHI Christmas Wishbook!
Each of the winners received $200 to spend at their favorite Wishbook Sponsor
John Gatson of Chillicothe will spend his winnings at Greenhills Golf Course
Katie Barron of Chillicothe chose Hornet Express Tunnel Wash
Michelle Brunscher of Hale chose Anytime Fitness
Connie Baughn of Chillicothe won $200 to Jersey's
Robert Kurtz of Holt will go shopping at Gingerich Dutch Pantry in Jamesport
Here are the sponsors of the 27th Annual Wishbook:
Chillicothe:
Blackwater Restaurant & Lounge
Chillicothe Beauty Academy & Tech
Chillicothe Bootery & Shoe Repair Inc.
Clifton’s
Conrad & Higgins CPA
Cranmer’s Seamless Siding and Guttering
Extreme Racing Family Fun Center
Fast Lane Family Entertainment Center
Foster Heating & Air Conditioning
Max Curnow Chevrolet Buick GMC
Chillicothe:
Northwest Family Health Services
Pepsi Cola/Dr. Pepper Bottling Company, Chillicothe & Brookfield
Rhodes Repairs
Woody’s Outdoor Power Equipment
Breckenridge:
Laclede:
Nu-Rest Bedding Factory & Showroom
Jamesport:
Jamesport Community Association
Jamesport Farm Supply
Jamesport Sales and Surplus
Jamesport Truss Co.
Trenton: