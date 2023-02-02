fbpx
Congratulations to the winners of the Wish Lists from KCHI Christmas Wishbook!

Each of the winners received $200 to spend at their favorite Wishbook Sponsor

John Gatson of Chillicothe will spend his winnings at Greenhills Golf Course
Katie Barron of Chillicothe chose Hornet Express Tunnel Wash
Michelle Brunscher of Hale chose Anytime Fitness
Connie Baughn of Chillicothe won $200 to Jersey's
Robert Kurtz of Holt will go shopping at Gingerich Dutch Pantry in Jamesport

Here are the sponsors of the 27th Annual Wishbook:

Chillicothe: 

Anytime Fitness

BTC Bank

Blackwater Restaurant & Lounge

The Boji Stone Café

The Charmed Nook

Chillicothe Beauty Academy & Tech

Chillicothe Bootery & Shoe Repair Inc.

Chillicothe Family Pharmacy

Chillicothe Kitchen & Bath

Chillicothe State Bank

Clark’s Furniture

Clifton’s 

Community Options

Community Press

Conrad & Higgins CPA

Cranmer’s Seamless Siding and Guttering

Culligan Water

Double T Mercantile

Extreme Racing Family Fun Center

Fast Lane Family Entertainment Center

Foster Heating & Air Conditioning

Green Hills Golf Course

Heritage Funeral Home

Hometown Healthy Living Store

Hometown Pharmacy

Hornet Express Tunnel Wash

Hy-Vee Food Store

Jerry’s Gun Shop

Jerseys Sports Grill

Lauhoff Jewelry

LifeFlight Eagle

Livingston Manor

Mautino’s Cycle Center

Max Curnow Chevrolet Buick GMC

Murray’s Buffet & Grill

Northwest Family Health Services

Pepsi Cola/Dr. Pepper Bottling Company, Chillicothe & Brookfield

Pinpoint Tech

Randolph Heating and Cooling

Rhodes Repairs

Sensenich Jeweler

ServPro

Smith Furniture & More

Sydenstricker Nobbe Partners

The Baptist Home

United Country Graham Agency

Walmart of Chillicothe

Woody’s Automotive Group

Woody’s Outdoor Power Equipment

World Finance Corporation

Zito Media

Breckenridge:

Green Hills Communications

Laclede:

Nu-Rest Bedding Factory & Showroom

Jamesport:

Country Heritage Furniture

Farmhouse Collection

Gingerich Dutch Pantry

H & M Country Store

Jamesport Builders

Jamesport Community Association

Jamesport Country Store

Jamesport Farm Supply

Jamesport Sales and Surplus

Jamesport Truss Co.

Trenton:

Trenton Carquest – T & L Auto Supply