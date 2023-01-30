fbpx
Congratulations to Susan Davis of Trenton!

Winner of the 2022 KCHI Fire Up the Summer Giveaway!

Susan won: A wooden porch swing courtesy of Orscheln of Chillicothe
PLUS a 4 burner gas grill with side burner provided by Hy-Vee of Chillicothe
A $600.00 value!

Thank you to our sponsors:

Blackwater Restaurant & Lounge

BTC Bank

Chillicothe Beauty Academy and Tech

Chillicothe Family Pharmacy

Clark’s Furniture

Fast Lane Family Entertainment Center

Hy-Vee of Chillicothe

Investors Community Bank

Jerseys Sports Grill

LifeFlight Eagle

Livingston County Health Department

Mautino’s Cycle Center

Max Curnow Chevrolet Buick GMC

Murray’s Buffet & Grill

Northwest Health Services

Pepsi-Cola/Dr. Pepper Bottling of Chillicothe/Brookfield

Pinpoint Tech LLC

Rhodes Repairs

Sensenich Jeweler

Sunnyview Nursing Home of Trenton

The Sliced Bread Market

Trenton Carquest/T and L Auto Supply

Woody’s Automotive Group

Xtreme Seamless Guttering of Meadville

Zito Media

 