Funeral Announcements

Merl (Pete) Edwin O’Neal

January 23, 2023

Merl Edwin O’Neal, fondly known as Pete, age 76, of Tina, Missouri, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, on his way to do his chores; which was one of

George W. Hess, Jr.,

January 21, 2023

George W. Hess, Jr., age 90, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. George was born the son of George

Betty Lou Grimes

January 20, 2023

Betty Lou Grimes, age 93, a lifelong resident of Livingston County, Missouri, passed away on January 18, 2023 at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. She was born the daughter of

Clara (Darr) Ratliff

January 19, 2023

Clara (Darr) Ratliff, age 84, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Indian Hills, a Stonebridge Community, Chillicothe, Missouri. Clara was born the daughter of

Emil Fredrick Yardley

January 16, 2023

Emil Fredrick Yardley 86 of Chillicothe, Missouri Passed away at his home under the care of his family on January 11, 2023. Emil was born on September 23, 1936 to

Sidney Maurice Miner

January 13, 2023

On January 12, 2023, Sidney Maurice Miner, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and veteran passed away. He was born in Hale, Missouri, on August 9, 1928, the second

Marilyn Louise Paris

January 2, 2023

Marilyn Louise Paris, age 93, of Hale, Missouri passed away December 30, 2022, peacefully at Hedrick Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. Services will be held Wednesday, January 4,

Patricia Sue Skipper

December 30, 2022

Patricia Sue Skipper, age 68, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri. Patty was born the daughter of Melvin

Connie Sue (Long) Rucker

December 30, 2022

Connie Sue Rucker, age 84, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Connie was born the daughter of Buford and

Peggy Jo (Cooper) Nibarger Lumsden

December 20, 2022

Peggy Jo (Cooper) Nibarger Lumsden, age 83, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at her residence. Peggy was born the daughter of Riley and

