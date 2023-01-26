Funeral Announcements
Merl (Pete) Edwin O’Neal
Merl Edwin O’Neal, fondly known as Pete, age 76, of Tina, Missouri, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, on his way to do his chores; which was one of
George W. Hess, Jr.,
George W. Hess, Jr., age 90, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. George was born the son of George
Betty Lou Grimes
Betty Lou Grimes, age 93, a lifelong resident of Livingston County, Missouri, passed away on January 18, 2023 at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. She was born the daughter of
Clara (Darr) Ratliff
Clara (Darr) Ratliff, age 84, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Indian Hills, a Stonebridge Community, Chillicothe, Missouri. Clara was born the daughter of
Emil Fredrick Yardley
Emil Fredrick Yardley 86 of Chillicothe, Missouri Passed away at his home under the care of his family on January 11, 2023. Emil was born on September 23, 1936 to
Sidney Maurice Miner
On January 12, 2023, Sidney Maurice Miner, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and veteran passed away. He was born in Hale, Missouri, on August 9, 1928, the second
Marilyn Louise Paris
Marilyn Louise Paris, age 93, of Hale, Missouri passed away December 30, 2022, peacefully at Hedrick Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. Services will be held Wednesday, January 4,
Patricia Sue Skipper
Patricia Sue Skipper, age 68, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri. Patty was born the daughter of Melvin
Connie Sue (Long) Rucker
Connie Sue Rucker, age 84, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Connie was born the daughter of Buford and
Peggy Jo (Cooper) Nibarger Lumsden
Peggy Jo (Cooper) Nibarger Lumsden, age 83, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at her residence. Peggy was born the daughter of Riley and