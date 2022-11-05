Various Roadwork Projects Continue

The Missouri Department of Transportation continues with several roadwork projects and preparations for winter. The planned roadwork for the local counties for the week of November 7th includes:

Carroll County

US 24 – Resurfacing project from US 65 in Carrollton to east of Route 41, near DeWitt, through December.

US 24/65 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the bridge over Route 10, Outer Road US 24 and Norfolk Southern Railroad, south of Carrollton, through mid-December.

US 24 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Moss Creek Bridge, south of Carrollton, through December. The bridge is narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals guiding motorists through the workzone.

Route UU – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Turkey Creek and Big Creek, through December.

Route B – Resurfacing project from US 24/65 south of Carrollton to US 24 east of Carrollton through November

Route MM – Resurfacing project from US 24 to the end of state maintenance through November

Route Z – Resurfacing project from US 65 to US 65 (Livingston County) through November

Chariton County

US 24 – Bridge deck replacement project at the Palmer Creek Bridge, west of Route MM near Brunswick, through December. An 11-foot width restriction is in place.

Route 129 – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over the Chariton River, near Salisbury, through late November

Route TT – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project at the Turkey Creek Bridge, 1 mile east of Route 139, through November

Daviess County

Route AA – CLOSED in 2-mile increments for a resurfacing project starting at Route Z and progressing north to Route T, Nov. 7 – 8, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

Grundy County

US 65 – Bridge rehabilitation project over Route 6 in Trenton, through December. Temporary traffic signals will guide motorist through the work zone. A 17-foot width restriction is in place.

Livingston County

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Shoal Creek Bridge due to deterioration.

US 36 – Resurfacing project eastbound from Route C to Parson’s Creek, and westbound from Parson’s Creek to Coon Creek, through November.

Sullivan County

Route KK – Resurfacing project from Route K (Putnam County) to Route EE, Nov. 2 – 18

