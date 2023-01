The Chillicothe High School Boys Wrestling team finished 3rd in the Chillicothe Tournament, while the Girls squad placed 5th. Brody Cairns hit his 100th career win in the tournament over the weekend.

The Boys team placed behind Trenton (2nd) and St. Pius X (1st). No team scores or places were given for the Girls division.

Both Wrestling teams are back in action on Thursday for a quad at South Harrison.

