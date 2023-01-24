Hornets Boys Basketball Falls In Close Overtime Battle With Maryville

The Chillicothe High School Boys Basketball team faced off with Maryville in the 2023 Cameron Shootout on Tuesday night. The Hornets came out with great defensive intensity holding a Spoofhounds team that averages 66 points per game to just two points in the opening quarter.

But Maryville’s offense woke up in the second quarter, closing the first half on an 11-0 run to tie the game up at 20 at the intermission. We made it all the way until the final possession of regulation with the score tied at 39. Chillicothe had the ball underneath the Spoofhounds’ basket with five seconds remaining, but could not get up at quality shot.

In the overtime period Maryville got out to a quick five-point lead and Chillicothe had to play the foul game the rest of the way. Maryville ended up holding on for a 54-46 victory. The Spoofhounds improve to 12-3 on the season after winning their fourth straight game.

They were led by Derek Quinlin with 22 points on six three-pointers and Caden Stoecklein added 14 points.

Chillicothe was led by 19 points from James Mathew and 11 points from Griff Bonderer. The Hornets fall to 10-6 on the season and are back in action at Cameron on Thursday night at 6:45 pm against Winnetonka.