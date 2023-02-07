Regena (Clevenger) Curnow, age 85, a resident of Breckenridge, Missouri, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023, at Livingston Manor Care Center , Chillicothe, Missouri.

Regena was born the daughter of Clay and Nina (Fields) Clevenger on August 14, 1937, in Braymer, Missouri. She was a graduate of Braymer High School. On January 22, 1956, she was united in marriage to William Norman Curnow at the Black Oak Church in Braymer, Missouri. She is a member of the Breckenridge United Methodist Church. She was a past member of the Caldwell County University Extension Board. Regena enjoyed being a farmer’s wife as she and her husband ran a farm just outside Breckenridge, Missouri. Sewing was one of her favorite past times.

Survivors include her husband, William Norman Curnow, of the home; her daughter, Nancy Valbracht and husband, Jim, of Chillicothe, Missouri; a granddaughter, Darcy Oetting and husband, Kevin, of Platte City, Missouri ; a grandson, Blake Valbracht of Las Vegas, Nevada; two great grandsons, Connor and Kyle Oetting; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her infant son, John Leslie Curnow; a brother, Clay Dean Clevenger of Braymer, Missouri; and a sister, Loretta Nelson of Quincy, Illinois.

A family visitation will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, February 10, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Burial will take place at a later date at Rose Hill Cemetery, Breckenridge, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Rose Hill Cemetery and may be mailed to or left at Lindley Funeral Home, PO Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.