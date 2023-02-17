IRS – Refunds & Payments

Filing of the 2022 tax returns for the IRS began a few weeks ago, and some have already received refunds that were sent directly to their bank. Michael Devine from the IRS says whether you are paying in or expecting a refund, electronic filing will provide accuracy and convenience.

Devine says if you need to pay in, there are options.

If you are mailing your payment or mailing your tax forms, make sure you put them in the mail with plenty of time for them to be postmarked by later than April 18th.

If you are expecting a refund and want to check the status after filing, go to IRS.GOV and use the “Wheres My Refund?” link.