Grundy County No Creek Bridge Closing

Another bridge will be replaced under the FARM Bridge program. The Missouri Department of Transportation announced the Grundy County Route N bridge over No Creek, located northeast of Trenton, is scheduled to close on Monday, March 13, for construction and is expected to remain closed through July 2023.

The bridge will be replaced under the FARM (Fixing Access to Rural Missouri) Bridge Program. MoDOT says they have 31 weight-restricted, poor-condition bridges in northern Missouri to replace under this federally-funded program