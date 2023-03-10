Severe Weather Preparedness – Flooding

Severe Weather Preparedness Week ends with the topic of Flooding. Warning Coordination Meteorologist Andy Bailey says there are two types of flooding – River flooding and Flash Flooding – and both can be dangerous. Bailey says Flash flooding happens quickly.

Flash flooding can happen near streams, where there are ditches, and even on streets that have insufficient drainage for the amount of rain in the storm.

Bailey says river flooding may not be as immediate and may not be from storms that are nearby, but can still be dangerous.

Flooding can cause erosion of the road surface and even of the ground beneath the road. If you can not see the surface of the road, don’t risk it. Find a different route. What looks like a smoother road may be a large hole filled with water.