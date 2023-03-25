Railroads and bridge projects are on the Livingston County Commission agenda. The commissioners meet Tuesday and Thursday at 9:30 am in the commission room of the courthouse.

Tuesday: At 9:30 is a meeting with Howe Company about bridge projects. At 10, The commissioners will have site visits with Canadian Pacific Railroad at LIV 230, 251, 418, Route D in Ludlow, and Route A in Braymer.

Thursday at 11:00 am is the bid opening for elevator bids.

Also on the agendas are county road and bridge matters and administrative and departmental responsibilities.