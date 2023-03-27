fbpx
Facebook Twitter

Stream KCHI Live 24/7!

Play Now

Weekend Chillicothe Police Report

The Chillicothe Police Report for Friday – Sunday includes nearly 200 calls for service.  Some of those calls include

Friday, reports included fraud, stalking, suspicious activity, and a car in a ditch.

Saturday, officers responded to business alarms, domestic disturbances, and harassment.  Officers arrested a woman on a Chariton county warrant and they arrested a woman for child neglect.

Sunday, Officers conducted a well being check and arrested a woman on a warrant.  She was taken to the Harrison County Jail.

 

 

%d bloggers like this:
%d bloggers like this: