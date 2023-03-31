Absentee Voting – Special Hours Saturday Morning

Special Hours for absentee voting are available Saturday. The Chillicothe and Livingston County Municipal Election will be on Tuesday, April 4th. Voters that are unable to cast a ballot on April 4th may cast an absentee ballot at the County Clerk’s office. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.

Livingston County Election Authority Sherry Parks says those that are unable to make it to the Clerk’s office during regular hours can cast an absentee ballot Saturday, April 1st, from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm.