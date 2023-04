A house fire in Utica summoned Chillicothe Fire Fighters Saturday. The call came in about 5:40 pm and the fire crew arrived in 8 minutes to find everyone was out of the home. Seven hundred gallons of water and foam were used to put out the fire. Fans were used to remove smoke from the home.

A blanket of foam was put on the burned area.

The fire crew was on the scene for about an hour and 10 minutes.

No injuries were reported.