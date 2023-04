The Chillicothe High School Boys Golf team continued its dominance with another win on Monday evening over Brookfield 170-196.

Chillicothe Team Score: 170

James Mathew – 37

Jackson Trout – 38

Griff Bonderer – 48

Tyler Stephens – 47

Carson Samm – 50

Brookfield Team Score: 196

Cooper Clarkson – 41

Andrew Bennett – 53

Kai Wiedeman – 49

Baylor Montgomery – 53

Chase Morris – 57

The Hornets are back in action next Tuesday at 4 pm when they host Trenton at the Green Hills Golf Course.