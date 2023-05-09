Reports of Weekend Arrests Released By Highway Patrol

Highway Patrol arrest reports for the weekend were released Tuesday morning.

Saturday at about 1:11 am in Sullivan County, Troopers arrested 28-year-old Natalie M Oquendo-Vega of Milan for alleged DWI with a person under 17 in the vehicle. She was processed and released.

Sunday at about 10:50 am in Livingston County, Troopers arrested 34-year-old Thomas L Wheeler of Kansas City on Lafayette County and Clay County warrants for alleged failure to appear. He was also arrested for alleged speeding. He was held pending the posting of bond.