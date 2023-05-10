USDA/FSA Programs

The deadline for two programs that could benefit area producers is early June. Livingston County FSA Executive Director Raysha Tate says the first program closes June 2nd.

The second program coming to a close soon is the Pandemic Assistance Revenue Program.

Rather than acres and production, these programs also look at revenue losses.

For more on those programs stop by or call your local FSA office. In Chillicothe, the number is 660-646-6220.

Tate says the CRP sign-up period closed in April. She says they are still waiting on the list of those that have qualified. They will be contacting those that are approved.