Art In Bloom – Cultural Corner

“Art In Bloom,” featuring the photography of four artists is on display at Cultural Corner Art Guild and Gallary. The artists include:

Alysa Ramsay, who teaches photography at Missouri Western State University.

Tara Duckworth is a fine art photographer in St. Joseph.

Martin Spilker, a juried artist in the Missouri Artisans Association.

And Kris Daniel, an amateur photographer.

Cultural Corner Art Guild and Gallary will have several special classes and events in conjunction with the show, which is on display until June 30th.