Chillicothe R-II School Board Meeting

The Chillicothe R-II School Board meets in regular session Tuesday. The meeting starts at 6:00 pm at the district office.

The agenda begins with the recognition of School District retirees.

The board will have assignment of building and committee representatives.

An update on the CES construction will be presented by the Superintendent, there will be a budget update, a presentation of the 2022/23 Career Ladder evaluation, bids for the building trades home construction, the MSBA service agreement, and a declaration of surplus property – including Middle School helmets and jerseys.

An executive Session is planned to follow the regular meeting.