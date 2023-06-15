Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties

Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Wednesday.

In Sullivan County at about 10:48 am, Troopers arrested 52-year-old Linda Fish of Linneus on a Putnam County warrant for alleged passing bad checks. She was also arrested for alleged no valid license and no insurance. She was taken to the Putnam County Jail pending the posting of bond.

In Daviess County at about 7:07 am, Troopers arrested 23-year-old Tyler S Peek of Kansas City on a Clay County traffic warrant. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail pending the posting of bond.