The August 8th ballot for Livingston County and Chillicothe will include an item for 3% sales tax on recreational marijuana. This means Chillicothe residents will have two separate items on the Ballot. The 3% sales tax for the County and 3% sales tax for the City of Chillicothe. This also means, if both items pass, recreational marijuana sold in Chillicothe will have a 6% sales tax. The tax, if approved, does not include marijuana purchased for medical use. If approved the estimated amount of revenue is $50,000 – $150,000 annually. Any revenue from this sales tax will go to the cities general fund to support all city services including 911, police, fire, streets, and parks.

