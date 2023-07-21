Debra L. (Hundley) Acree 75, of Chillicothe, Missouri passed away on Wednesday July 19, 2023 in her home under the care of her family.

Debra was born on November 5, 1947 to parents Baxtor Daniel Handley and Lydia Grace Marshall. She graduated Chillicothe High School in 1965 then worked at J.C. Penny as a manager of the Ladies department before becoming a Dental Tech for several years. She Married Glen Clifton Acree on August 12, 1999 in Eureka Springs, AK. She was a member of Lighthouse Church of God in White Cloud, Kansas.

Debra enjoyed Traveling to White Cloud to attend church, Singing, recusing animals, and going to Jamesport to shop.

Debra is Survived by her Husband Cliff Acree, Son Ron (Carol) Greener of Chula, Missouri a brother Otis Hundley and Judi of Chillicothe, and 10 grandchildren.

She was proceeded in death by her parents and a sister Margaret Francis.

Services for Debra are Friday July 28, 2023 at 1:30 pm at the Heritage Funeral Home of Chillicothe with a visitation before at 12:30 pm.

Memorials in honor of Debra can be made out to Shirkey Hospice of Richmond, Missouri or can be mailed to or left at Heritage Funeral Home 3141 N. Washington street Chillicothe, Missouri 64601