Zero Fatalities

The Northwest Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety recently recognized six counties with zero roadway fatalities in 2022, including four local counties. The Show-Me Zero awards were presented to Atchison, Caldwell, Carroll, Grundy, Mercer, and Sullivan counties.

“We’re thankful to have an opportunity to recognize six of our Northwest Missouri counties,” said Chairperson Jenna Keyes.

Show-Me Zero is a strategic highway safety plan for eliminating fatalities and serious injuries on Missouri Roadways.