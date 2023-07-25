Braymer Forage Meeting

A forage meeting will be held by the University of Missouri Extension Tuesday, August 8 at the United Methodist Church, 300 West 3rd, in Braymer starting at 6 p.m. Sandwiches will be provided by the Caldwell County Extension Council.

Spring forage production has been less than half and this meeting is designed to help producers manage their livestock when forage supplies are limited.

Topics include feeding options and costs, pasture recovery and reseeding, herd management, cover crops for forage, harvesting, improving and storing forage, forage economics and making good corn silage. Regional Extension field specialists will be presenting various topics. The meeting is free.

To register, contact MU Extension in Caldwell County at 816-586-1010