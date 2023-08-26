MoDOT Roadwork

The weather should be better in the coming week for MoDOT Crewqs and the contractors working on the area roads. MoDOT projects scheduled in the area counties for the week of August 28th include:

Caldwell County

Route 13 – CLOSED from Mill Creek Drive to Route P for the first stage of a resurfacing project from the south city limits of Hamilton to just north of Route HH in Kingston through December.

US 36 – Bridge maintenance at the Route 13 bridge over US 36 in Hamilton Aug. 28-31. The road will be narrowed to one lane, both directions with a 16-foot width restriction.

Chariton County

Route D – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Clarks Creek Bridge through mid-October.

Route 129 – CLOSED for pavement repairs from Route PP to Salt Lick Avenue, Aug. 28, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 129 – Pavement repairs from Route PP to Fifth Street, Aug. 29. The road will be narrowed to one lane 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route MM – CLOSED for pavement repairs from Route 24 to Route J, Aug. 30-31, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Daviess County

Route P – CLOSED in 2-mile segments for a resurfacing project Aug. 28-Sept 1.

Grundy County

Route 6 – Intersection improvement project at Routes 146 and W through October. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals directing motorists. Access to/from Route W will be closed. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Route P – CLOSED in 2-mile segments for a resurfacing project Aug. 28-Sept. 1.

Route 111 – Roadside work at Grand Avenue and Main Street, Aug. 28

Linn County

Route MM – Sidewalk improvements from Route MM (Seventh Street) to Route O (Alonzo Avenue) through early September.

Livingston County

Route D – CLOSED until further notice at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge due to deterioration.

Route C – remains CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over Shoal Creek, north of Route DD, through October.

Sullivan County

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Yellow Creek Bridge, 1.5 miles east of Route U, southeast of Milan, through September.

Route 5 – Intersection improvement project at Mid-Lake Road, Route N and Mayapple Road through early October

Route 139 – Pavement repair from the Putnam County line to Route PP, Aug. 28-Sept. 1