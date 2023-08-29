Girls Golf Gets The Season Started In Maryville

The Chillicothe Lady Hornets Girls Golf team began their season in Maryville Monday morning at the Mozingo Lake Recreational Park Golf Course. Here were the scores for the varsity girls competing:

Caylee Anderson (Jr) shot a 104, Reese Cooper (Jr) and Presley Rardon (Jr) shot a 118, and Gracelynn Barnett (So) shot a 126.

Thoughts from Coach Kim Kieffer after the match had concluded:

“It was a very nice day for a tournament and I was happy with how they handled such a tough course being their first 18 hole meet of the season. Our next meet is this Thursday at Trenton at 4:00pm (Varsity and JV will attend)”.