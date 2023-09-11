With heavy heart, we announce the passing of Jeffrey Don McCoy, who left us on September 2, 2023, at the age of 44.

Jeffrey Don McCoy was born on September 30, 1978, in Chillicothe, Missouri, to Gary and Pamela McCoy. He grew up in Chillicothe, where he attended Bishop Hogan Memorial School, and was a 1997 graduate of Chillicothe High School.

Jeff was a member of Glaziers Union 558 and worked as a glazier and in construction most of his life. Most recently, he worked for Oakwoods Contracting LLC in Kansas City.

Jeff was known for his wit and humor and his kindness. He was a genuine friend and colleague and would literally give the shirt off his back to anyone needing it. His hobbies include spoiling his daughters, tinkering with motorcycles and cars, singing along to a good tune, and fishing. A few of his favorite things are family game night and the feel of a new hat.

Jeffrey Don McCoy is survived by his three girls, Tristyn Alyssa McCoy, Keirstyn Glenn McCoy, and Sawyer Aubrey Grace McCoy. His parents, Gary McCoy, Chillicothe, Missouri, and Pamela McCoy, Riverside, Missouri. One brother, Clayton McCoy Gladstone, Missouri; and two sisters, Aaron Truax, Riverside, Missouri; and Melissa Young (Jeff) Chillicothe, Missouri. Several nieces and nephews, grandparents Norma and Don Kissick and Barbara McCoy, and a large extended family also survive him.

A family visitation will be held on September 16th from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Missouri. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Chillicothe, Missouri. Friends and family are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the McCoy Girl’s Educational Fund checks payable to Gary McCoy and can be mailed to or left at Heritage Funeral Home 3141 N. Washington Chillicothe, Missouri 64601

The family would like to express their gratitude for the support and love they have received during this difficult time. Jeff McCoy’s legacy will live on in the hearts and memories of all who knew and loved him.

