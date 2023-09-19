Hornets Volleyball Tangles in 5 Set Battle with Benton

Coach Beetsma and the Chillicothe Hornets volleyball team had their most grueling match of the season on Monday night when the Hornets welcomed in the Benton Cardinals in an MEC matchup between potential district opponents. Chillicothe began with a strong opening set winning 25-22, following that was a dramatic 2nd set that took extra points to settle. Chillicothe ultimately took a two set to nothing advantage winning 29-27. However, Benton would come back and tie things up with victories in the 3rd and 4th sets winning 25-13 and 25-17 setting up an all important 5th and final set. The Hornets fought to the end but came up just short falling 13-15 as Benton escaped with the win.

Lyla Beetsma ended the 5 set marathon match with 21 kills, 17 digs and 13 assists. Ava Leamer contributed 10 kills and 16 digs, while Emerson Staton was 3rd on the team with 5 kills. Delanie Kieffer brought in 24 serving receptions along with 8 digs. Madison Albaugh also finished with 8 digs, while Carman Woodworth led the team with 15 setting assists.

Chillicothe is now 8-4 on the season, with two more important conference games this week, at Cameron on Tuesday night and then hosting Lafayette on Thursday.