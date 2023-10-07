MoDOT Roadwork

Roadwork projects and preparations for winter are planned for the week of October 9th.

Caldwell County

Route 13 – CLOSED from the south city limits of Hamilton to just north of Route HH in Kingston through December 2023.

Daviess County

Route 13 – Shoulder work from Nickle Street to Route 6, Wednesday – Friday

Grundy County

Route 6 – Intersection improvement project at Routes 146 and W through mid-October.

Linn County

Route 11 – Intersection improvement project south of US 36 in Brookfield, through October.

Route 5 – Sidewalk/ADA improvements between A Street and Ada Street through late November.

Route M – CLOSED in 1-mile segments for pothole patching from Route C to Route O, Wednesday – Friday

Route Y – CLOSED in 1-mile segments for pothole patching from Route DD to Argo Road, Wednesday – Friday

Livingston County

Route D – CLOSED until further notice at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge due to deterioration.

Route C – Remains CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over Shoal Creek, north of Route DD, through mid-October.

Sullivan County

Route 5 – Intersection improvement project at Mid-Lake Road, Route N and Mayapple Road through early November.