MoDOT Roadwork Schedule

The MoDOT Roadwork scheduled for the first week of 2024 will begin Tuesday. The planned work includes

Caldwell County

Route 13 – Resurfacing project from Mill Creek Drive to Route P, Tuesday – Saturday

Carroll County

Route 139 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 210 to County Road 220, Wednesday.

Route 139 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 150 to County Road 160, Thursday.

Daviess County

Route PP – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Poage Street to County Road 147, Tuesday.

Livingston County

Route D – Rattlesnake Creek Bridge CLOSED until further notice due to deterioration. This bridge is included in the Northwest Bridge Bundle which may begin next Summer.