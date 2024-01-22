Lois Nadine Gillespie, age 92, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed on Friday, January 19, 2024, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Lois was born May 7, 1931, the daughter of William and Cora Mae (Todd) Pryor, in Rural Livingston County, Missouri. She was married to William Norman “Bill” Gillespie on September 7, 1948, at Alpha, Missouri. He preceded her in death on October 31, 2007. Lois made a profession of faith at a young age and was an active member of the Calvary Baptist Church.

She is survived by two daughters, Mary Lou Sisson and her husband Layton (Jr.) of Brookfield, Missouri and Virginia “Ginny” Lee Stalling and husband, Clyde of Joplin, Missouri; one son, David “Chisel” William Gillespie and wife, Lora of Chillicothe, Missouri. Lois is also survived by her grandchildren, Cindy (Sisson) Collins and husband, Craig, Greg Sisson, Shane Gillespie and wife, Amy, Jeff Gillespie and wife, Kalie, Colby Gillespie, all of Chillicothe, Jessica Kennedy and husband, Jonny, of Goodman, Missouri, Christopher Stalling and wife, Angie of Webb City, Missouri, Mecalia Thompson (Dalton), of Hamilton, Jordon Beaderstadt (Devin), of Chillicothe, Natalie Lawson, of Chillicothe, Brandon Beaderstadt (Shelby), of Marceline, and Jeff Collins, of Chillicothe.

She was extremely proud of her great-grandchildren, who included Tiffany Carney, Spencer, Blake, Bryleigh, Colt, Tyler, Remington and Landen Gillespie, Cecily and Luke Kennedy, Noah Stalling, Tyler Manning, Oakley Venneman, Gunner Beaderstadt, Kennison Lawson, Harbor, Hazel and Hoyt Thompson, and “great-greats” Kayson and Jameson Carney and Wrenly Gillespie (born 1/17/2024). She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Bill; sisters, Wilma Hess, Maxine Buckner and Katheryn Waits.

Funeral services will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, on Monday, January 22, 2024, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home on Monday, January 22, 2024 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be at the Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church and/or Birthright of Chillicothe and/or Chula Fire Department and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, PO Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.