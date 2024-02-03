Hornets Hang Tough But Fall To Benton

The Chillicothe Hornets boys basketball team entered Friday night’s road contest riding a 7 game winning streak including two against MEC opponents, but this time had to do it without Soljier Allen, who suffered a significant injury in the previous game against St. Pius.

Chillicothe held an early 7-5 lead in the first quarter when the offense dried up. Over the next 9 minutes of action the Hornets couldn’t manage a point as Benton would on a 14-0 run to take command of the game in the 2nd quarter. At halftime, the Cardinals lead was 30-17, and the margin was still 13 entering the 4th quarter. The Hornets showed heart in the 4th quarter, forcing turnovers and knocking down shots, headlined by their senior point guard Jackson Trout who scored 12 after the intermission and a game high 17. Chillicothe cut the deficit to 48-44 inside the final minute but Benton prevailed 50-44.

Chillicothe falls to 12-4 on the season and 2-1 in the MEC, Benton is now 15-5 and 3-0 in conference. The Hornets will be back in action Monday at home against South Nodaway.

Chillicothe 7 17 27 44

Benton 17 30 40 50

Individual scoring:

Chillicothe – Trout 17, Jaishon White 10, James Mathew 8, Alijah Hibner 3, Kenyen Gannan 3, Jack Marshall 3

Benton – Myles Bachali 13, Lincoln Goodwin 11, Mach Mayom 9, Talan McDowell 8, Zach Smith 4, Liam Malchose 3, Xavier Warner 2