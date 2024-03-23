Chillicothe Area Community Choir To Begin Rehearsals

The Chillicothe Area Community Choir will begin rehearsals on April 1st. Those interested are asked to be in the Chapel of the United Methodist Church at 6:30 pm. There are no auditions, and participation is open to high school students and adults. The choir is under the direction of Betty Preston Steele, with accompanist Carolyn Johnson. This year’s theme is “Don’t Stop the Music”.

The Community Chorus performance is scheduled for June 23rd, at 3:00 PM at the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center and is included in the Chillicothe Area Arts Council’s show season.

For additional information, contact the arts office, 660-646-1173 or email arts@chillicothemo.com.

Share this:

Tweet

