The Chillicothe Mission will have a kick-off party as they celebrate a Fresh Start. The Chillicothe Mission, formerly the Community Resource Center, has a new focus and new direction. Johnathan Davis made the presentation to the Chillicothe City Council. He says this is a faith-based organization.

The Chillicothe Ministry will include a shelter at a location yet to be disclosed.

A kick-off party will be held April 28th at the YMCA North Gym, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. This includes a free meal, live band and information on the organization.

