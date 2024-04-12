Search
The Chillicothe Mission will have a kick-off party as they celebrate a Fresh Start.  The Chillicothe Mission, formerly the Community Resource Center, has a new focus and new direction.  Johnathan Davis made the presentation to the Chillicothe City Council.  He says this is a faith-based organization.

 

 

The Chillicothe Ministry will include a shelter at a location yet to be disclosed.

 

A kick-off party will be held April 28th at the YMCA North Gym, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm.  This includes a free meal, live band and information on the organization.

 

