Young at Hear Resources, a program that serves those 55 and older in 18 Northwest Missouri Counties will be in Chillicothe for four weeks beginning April 30th for their Give 5 Program. She says the Give 5 program is a no-cost “civic matchmaking” initiative connecting retirees and soon-to-be retirees with nonprofit organizations to have meaningful volunteer opportunities that best fit their skill sets and passions.

The Give 5 Program will begin April 30th, with programs on May 14th, 21st, and 28th. From 10 am to 3 pm at the Livingston County Library Courtroom.

There is no need to pre-register, the program is free and additional information is available on their website (https://www.yahresources.org/get-involved/upcoming-events/give-5-program/) or call 660-240-9400.

