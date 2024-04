The Town of Carrollton will hold a regular council meeting on Monday April 15th at 6pm. The meeting will include some new business items.

Election results, police building repair, capital paving, green hills hazardous waste disposal, airport lease agreement, tap grand application, intent to seek funding for the block grant program, file application with MoDOT, mental health awareness month proclamation & request, and possibility of group Aflac.

