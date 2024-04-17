John Michael “Mike” Anderson, age 75, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2024, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Mike was born the son of John C. “Jack” and Mary Frances (Johnson) Anderson on December 20, 1948, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He was a 1966 graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy, Chillicothe, Missouri. He served in the United States Army from 1968 until 1970 during Vietnam. Mike was united in marriage to Carol Sue Brobst on June 1, 1968, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She survives of the home. He owned and operated Anderson TBA. He was a member of St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. He was also a member of the Vern R. Glick American Legion Post #25, the Roy L. Burkett VFW Post 858, and the NSCA, where he was ranked as a NSCA Master Class Shooter. Mike loved shooting sporting clay and classic cars. In his younger years, Mike enjoyed racing cars and boating.

Mike is also survived by one son, Greg Anderson of Chillicothe, Missouri; one daughter, Leslie Minnis and husband Cory of Chillicothe, Missouri; four grandchildren, Maddie Holliman and husband Troyce of Kansas City, Missouri, Carley Anderson of Kansas City, Missouri, Max Anderson of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Drew Minnis of Springfield, Missouri; one great grandson, Hendrix Holliman of Kansas City, Missouri; one sister-in-law, Patricia Anderson of Edwardsville, Illinois; one aunt; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Pat Anderson.

A Parish Rosary will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. with a Celebration of Life to follow. Inurnment will follow at St. Columban Catholic Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, April 19, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Columban Catholic Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.

