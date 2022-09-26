CMS Softball Goes 1-1 At The Macon Tournament

The Chillicothe Middle School Softball team played in the Macon B Tournament and went 1-1 on Saturday.

In the first game the Lady Hornets fought back after falling down by seven runs in the 3rd inning to Macon. Chillicothe responded by putting up five runs in the 3rd inning with hits from Bailee B, Kylee L, and Kyrsten B. Ali Probasco was on the rubber for the Lady Hornets, she allowed four hits and seven runs over six innings, walking six and striking out 12. Ali, Matti, Kylee all had hits for the Lady Hornets. Kyrsten Burnett went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Lady Hornets. The final score was 5-7.

The Lady Hornets won the second game against Centralia 16-10. CMS scored five runs in the 4th inning. The offensive firepower was led by Kylee L, Ashlynn, and Adelyn K, all driving in runs in the frame. Ali Probasco was in the circle for the hornets. The righthander went three innings, allowing one run on two hits, striking out six and walking zero. Ashlynn Daugherty and Kylee Link both faced eight batters. A shlynn, Ali, Kylee, Matti, Addison, Adelyn, and Kyrsten all had hits in the game. Ali went 3 for 4 at the plate to lead the team in hits.

CMS Softball will play again on Monday at Trenton.

