The 6th annual Battle of the Badges charity softball game is this Saturday, October 1st, at Danner Park at 5:30 pm.

Billy Gutshall of the Chillicothe Fire Department talked about the event came to be.

The Chillicothe Police Department and Fire Department will clash for a charity softball game for the 6th time with all proceeds going to the Grand River Area Family YMCA Backpack Buddy Program.

