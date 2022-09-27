CHS Volleyball To Host ‘Searching For A Cure’ Game Oct. 3

The Chillicothe High School Volleyball team’s October 3rd game against Trenton at 5 pm will be the ‘Searching for a Cure’ game.

The game will be a pink out and there will be paper airplanes sold for $1 to soar in honor of, or in memory of, loved ones. All proceeds will be donated to a local Chillicothe cancer support group who purchases gas cards for newly diagnosed patients.

All fans are encouraged to wear pink and come out to support the Lady Hornets and a great cause!

