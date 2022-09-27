A play that was on the stage of the Performing Arts Center in 2008 will be back this fall. “Courage and Love: The George and Erika Mandler Story” will return under the direction of Drama Instructor Lisa Rule.

Rule says it is an important story of a time some want to forget.

Mrs Mandler will be played by Senior – Julian Gabrielson. Dr Mandler will be played by Senior Wyatt Bransgaard.

The play will include student shows on November 10th and 11th, with the public shows on November 11th, 12th, and 13th.

