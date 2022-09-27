Harvest Safety On The Road

Area producers are beginning the work of harvesting crops, which means motorists will see combines, grain trucks, semis, tractors, and equipment for fieldwork on the roads. Raysha Tate, Executive Director for the Livingston County FSA Offices urges motorists to be patient and cautious around the equipment.

Tate says don’t assume you know what the driver of that equipment is doing.

If you are following, stay back far enough that the driver of the equipment can see you. If you can not see them in the cab or at least in the mirrors, they can not see you.

