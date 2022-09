The Chillicothe High School may be the first school to perform Disney’s FROZEN on the stage. CHS Drama Instructor Lisa Rule says she applied over the summer.

Rule says she was notified in the first week of September that her application was accepted. She says the play has to be done in 2023.

She says a musical like this is very expensive.

Performances will be March 24th to the 26th.

